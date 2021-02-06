Second District Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam cited evidence Friday that Daren M. McCann fired into the back of a fleeing, unarmed Jerry Glass Jr. as one of the reasons to send the 57-year-old Lewiston man to District Court on a charge of second-degree murder.
Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman and Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Uhrig presented their case against McCann at a preliminary hearing, where they were required to show the court there is probable cause that he committed a crime when he allegedly shot Glass, a 49-year-old Spokane resident, after discovering Glass in his Soldiers Meadow cabin last Aug. 4.
According to court documents, McCann went to check on his and his neighbor’s cabins that day after law enforcement reports that Glass had been breaking into cabins. Two days earlier, Glass fled from a Whitman County traffic stop in a stolen vehicle before crashing it in the nearby Zaza Grade area and evading capture.
McCann allegedly found Glass in the lower floor of his cabin and placed him under citizen’s arrest before marching him at gunpoint on Soldiers Meadow Road to find a cellphone signal so he could call police. Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office deputies testified Friday that McCann told them he and Glass had gone about two-tenths of a mile on the road when Glass shoved him and ran into the woods. Glass was 30 to 35 yards away when McCann allegedly fired one shot into the ground, then another shot at Glass, who screamed, “You shot me,” deputies testified that McCann told them on the scene.
The deputies also testified that McCann told them he shot at Glass because he was afraid he might keep breaking into cabins and potentially hurt anyone who might be inside. McCann made the initial call to the sheriff’s office to report that he had shot at Glass. Cpl. Patrick Dupea testified that McCann was “rattled” when he first arrived at the end of the cabin’s driveway.
“He was shaking, talking pretty quick, appeared to be upset,” Dupea testified.
Dupea and Lt. Eric Blinn said they didn’t disarm McCann at that point because they didn’t know where Glass was, or if he was injured, and wanted him to be able to protect himself. They returned to the site of the shooting with McCann and began a search of the woods. After 20 to 30 minutes, Dupea said he spotted McCann lying in the brush a short distance from the tree line by the road and ordered him to show his hands.
“As I moved down towards him, I didn’t get any movement,” Dupea said.
He and Blinn approached, and soon realized that Glass was dead. They found what appeared to be an entrance wound in the center of his back and an exit wound near the front of his shoulder.
Defense attorney Scott Chapman’s cross examination of the deputies tried to establish that residents of the area, including McCann, were scared of Glass after hearing the reports of break-ins, and that McCann’s actions weren’t malicious. Instead, he said McCann simply acted by reflex, and there was no malice.
“He could have shot him in the door of his house,” Chapman said. “He could have shot him anywhere along the way.”
After hearing four hours of testimony from the deputies and arguments from Coleman and Chapman, Ramalingam agreed that the burden of probable cause had been met. He bound McCann over to be arraigned before District Judge Jeff Brudie at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
In handing down his decision, Ramalingam focused on Idaho law that defines “implied malice,” one of the elements necessary for a second-degree murder charge. The code says there is implied malice when no considerable provocation occurs before a violent act. And while the judge acknowledged that Glass pushed or shoved McCann, he said the evidence presented Friday showed that Glass ran away and was at least 30 yards away when McCann allegedly shot him.
