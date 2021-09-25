A 57-year-old Lewiston man was thrown from his motorcycle when he was unable to navigate a curve on the Levee Bypass on Friday evening, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
Ronald Bishop Jr. was riding a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound at about 6:36 p.m. when he left the roadway on the north side, struck a metal post and came to rest in the weeds and shrubs, according to a news release from the police.
Bishop was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center by ambulance, and later left the hospital. Bishop was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the news release.
The Lewiston Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Team was called out to investigate the accident. The road was closed for approximately three hours while the accident was investigated.