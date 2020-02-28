A Lewiston man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison after he was convicted of conspiracy to distribute hydrocodone and possession of a stolen firearm.
James H. Gallaher, 34, was sentenced to two 10-year sentences to run concurrently and three years of probation by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill.
Gallaher was involved in a conspiracy to steal and distribute prescription-controlled substances such as hydrocodone, oxycodone and lorazepam from the Owl Southway Pharmacy in Lewiston.
“Thousands of pills were stolen by a co-conspirator from the pharmacy and then distributed by Gallaher and others to individuals in Lewiston and on the Nez Perce Reservation,” District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis said in a news release.
Gallaher was arrested in July 2018 by Lewiston police, who found him asleep in a stolen Jeep at a gas pump at the Maverik station on Thain Road. Police broke the window on the Jeep to arrest Gallaher, who refused to exit the vehicle. Police found a stolen firearm, pills, methamphetamine, brass knuckles, credit cards that did not belong to Gallaher, alcohol, needles and bolt cutters during the arrest, court documents said.
Marcella Moore was sentenced to 4½ years in federal prison and three years probation in April for stealing more than 45,000 prescription pills. Moore was ordered to pay Owl Pharmacies more than $30,000 in restitution.
Moore began stealing opioid pain medication in August 2017 while employed as a pharmacy technician. Over a period of about 11 months, she stole 45,000 hydrocodone pills, 1,880 oxycodone pills and 1,600 lorazepam pills (an anti-anxiety medication).
The cases were investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston Police Department and Nez Perce Tribal Police.
