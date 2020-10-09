A Lewiston man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Coeur d’Alene.
Bren Allen Goodnight, 31, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence that was issued by U.S. District Judge David C. Nye. Nye told Goodnight that he intended to give him an additional three years of supervised release if he violated the terms imposed by the court, District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis said.
Goodnight pleaded guilty to the charges on July 16.
Lewiston police contacted Goodnight in March 2019, outside of a grocery store. Detectives believed they had probable cause to search Goodnight’s vehicle for drugs. When they searched the vehicle, they found and seized a Glock handgun and ammunition.
Goodnight is a convicted felon from a drug offense in Asotin County and cannot possess a firearm or ammunition, Davis said.
Goodnight obtained the firearm from Benjamin Negrete, who was sentenced in July to three years and one month in federal prison and six years of supervised release for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
The case was prosecuted as a part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program, which is the centerpiece of the DOJ’s violent crime reduction efforts, Davis said.
The Lewiston Police Department; Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Quad Cities Drug Task Force helped investigate the case.