A Lewiston man guilty of sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult received five years of probation in 2nd District Court on Thursday.
Josiah A. Bauer-Devault, 25, was sentenced to a five-year prison term, which was suspended by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill. The sentence was based on a joint recommendation to place Bauer-Devault on probation and complete sexual offender treatment.
A psychosexual evaluation of Bauer-Devault showed “he is amenable to treatment,” Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor April Smith said, while noting the victim in the case agreed with the sentencing recommendation.
Gaskill also sentenced Bauer-Devault to 60 days in jail with credit for the 52 days in jail that he has already served, 30 discretionary days in jail, $500 in restitution to Idaho State Police for DNA testing, and a $500 fine.
Conditions of Bauer-Devault’s probation include no unsupervised contact with vulnerable female adults and no illegal drugs or alcohol. The discretionary jail time means Bauer-Devault’s probation officer can put him in jail for two days at a time without the need for Bauer-Devault to go before a judge, Gaskill said.
“I would just like to say that I do regret my decisions last year that landed me here,” Bauer-Devault said. “I am willing to accept punishment for said mistakes.”
Bauer-Devault pleaded guilty in August and was to be sentenced Jan. 2, but he failed to appear for his sentencing hearing earlier this year.
Bauer-Devault was in a “dominant-submissive” relationship with the victim. The victim sustained a traumatic brain injury as a child that resulted in the removal of 25 percent of her brain, court documents said.
Her mental disability prevents her from protecting herself from exploitation and she “lacks sufficient understanding/capacity” to make decisions about herself, her funds or her property, court records said.
The victim initially reported to Lewiston police that John D. Cooksey, 34, of Lewiston, had tied her to a futon frame Feb. 27, 2019, and beat and raped her. Cooksey was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in July for the crime.
Bauer-Devault accompanied the victim to the police department to report the crime. During an interview with police where Bauer-Devault said he witnessed the Feb. 27 rape, he also told detectives that he had consensual sex with the victim once several days prior to the rape. He also told investigators he was aware of the victim’s mental disability.
