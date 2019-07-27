A Lewiston man was sentenced to 10 years probation for possessing 13 images of child porn depicting children as young as 3 years old.
Scott B.J. Martin, 31, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Ten additional counts of sexual exploitation of a child were dismissed pursuant to a plea agreement.
Nez Perce County 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie suspended a three- to 10-year prison term and placed Martin on probation. If Martin violates the terms of his probation, Brudie could impose the underlying prison term. Brudie also sentenced Martin to six months in the Nez Perce County Jail and credited the about five months he already served.
Prosecutors argued the crime warranted some kind of punishment and that Martin should serve a rider, a six-month to yearlong intensive rehabilitation program at a minimum security prison. Brudie said a rider is primarily used to treat issues such as substance abuse, not strictly as a punishment component.
Martin had no prior criminal history before the charges, and a presentence investigator and psychosexual evaluator reported he is low risk to reoffend and amenable to sex offender treatment.
Martin spoke prior to being sentenced and apologized for accessing the child porn.
“I realize how serious this crime is,” he said. “I’ve been remorseful and honest from the beginning, and I want to take 100 percent responsibility for this.”
Court records show the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several notifications through an internet service provider that images of suspected child porn were uploaded from a device in Lewiston. Known images of child porn that circulate the internet are flagged by internet providers and forwarded to the center, which then notifies local law enforcement.
The images were uploaded between Dec. 22 and Jan. 10, all from the same IP address linked to a Lewiston home associated with Martin. The images depicted female children ages 3 to 11 in sexually inappropriate positions.
Lewiston police interviewed Martin, who reported he has a “pornography addiction” and admitted to accessing child porn beginning in the summer of 2018. He also identified the images and dates he accessed them, when presented redacted images.
Brudie said he didn’t want to depreciate the seriousness of the offense by not punishing Martin, but noted that his lack of criminal history and low risk to reoffend worked in Martin’s favor.
“This is the perpetual victimization of minors and children,” Brudie said. “Those images exist, and they exist forever.”
Martin will be added to the sex offender registry and will likely have limited or no access to the internet while on probation.
