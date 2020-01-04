A Lewiston man was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of willful possession of child sexually exploitative material in 2nd District Court on Thursday.
Tracy N. Mendenhall, 29, made a plea deal with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office to plead guilty to two counts of willfully possessing multiple photos of a minor that were either nude or sexual in nature, in exchange for dropping one count of lewd conduct with a child younger than the age of 16. Mendenhall pleaded guilty to the lesser charges Oct. 15, court documents said.
Mendenhall was sentenced to matching five-year prison terms, with an additional five years possible on each count, by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill. The sentences will run concurrently. A no-contact order forbidding Mendenhall to contact his minor victim by any means remains in place. A fine of $2,500 was also imposed against Mendenhall.
Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor April Smith emphasized Mendenhall was 28 at the time of the crime and his victim was 15 years old, and he did not express remorse for his crime and refers to the minor victim using derogatory language.
Mendenhall’s attorney, Rick Cuddihy, asked that the court sentence his client to a rider treatment program.
“I understand what I did was wrong,” Mendenhall said in court Thursday, adding he was sorry to the family.