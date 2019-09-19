A Lewiston man who sexually abused a girl was sentenced Wednesday to one year in jail and 20 years’ probation.
Dominic R. Nattell, 19, pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a child younger than 16.
Nez Perce County 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie suspended a five- to 30-year prison term and placed Nattell on probation. Brudie also imposed a year of local jail, giving Nattell credit for the seven months he has already served.
Court records show the girl told her parents that Nattell initiated inappropriate contact with her. She later told Lewiston police detectives that Nattell had sexually abused her several times before she disclosed the most recent incident, which occurred in December or January.
Nattell admitted to detectives that he touched the girl inappropriately.
Brudie noted that Nattell took responsibility for the act and did not make excuses. A presentence investigation recommended probation and Nattell told a psychosexual evaluation that he had reportedly been sexually abused as a child as well. Brudie said Nattell was a low to moderate risk to reoffend and that he was amenable to sex offender treatment. Nattell had no criminal record before this offense. Brudie imposed a $2,000 civil penalty.
Nattell will be added to the sex offender registry.