Tribune
A 19-year-old Lewiston man will spend 45 days in jail and up to 10 years on probation after his sentencing Thursday on a felony charge of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16.
Jaydee McArthur Jr. pleaded guilty to the crime in August as part of a binding agreement with prosecutors that dismissed an additional felony charge of rape. Second District Judge Jay Gaskill also granted McArthur a withheld judgment, meaning the case against him will be dismissed if he can successfully complete probation.
According to court documents, McArthur admitted to sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl in February during an interview with a detective. The case came to the attention of investigators when the victim’s mother reported Facebook messages between McArthur and her daughter that led her to believe they were having an inappropriate relationship.
In addition to the sentence, a no-contact order between McArthur and the victim will remain in effect as long as he is on probation. McArthur will also have to register as a sex offender.