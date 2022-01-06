ASOTIN — A 23-year-old Lewiston man who hid in a garbage bin at the Asotin County Jail was sentenced for second-degree escape and two other felonies this week in Asotin County Superior Court.
Nathan F. Tannahill will serve 27 months in prison for second-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and an attempted jail break. All counts will run concurrently, including a year for the garbage incident.
According to court documents, a corrections deputy was reportedly taking trash bins out of the jail Nov. 7, when the inmate stood up in a garbage can, catching the officer by surprise. Tannahill was then moved back inside the secured section of the jail.
When questioned, Tannahill reportedly said he was hiding in the garbage can so he could jump out and scare a corrections officer. He fell asleep for approximately 30 minutes before he was rolled out through the janitor closet, the hallway into the booking room and the Sally port area, where he was jostled awake, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Before the incident, jailers found a note from another inmate advising the staff to check the garbage if it was heavy because “Tannahill is being stupid.”
He later entered a guilty plea to the charges, acknowledging he knowingly escaped from a detention facility. Tannahill was in jail awaiting trial for the charges of second-degree assault and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle when the incident occurred.