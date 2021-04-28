A federal judge has sentenced a Lewiston man to 46 months in prison for possession of stolen firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Coeur d’Alene.
Jonathan L. Pope, 25, will also serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence and pay $5,800 in restitution to the victims of his offense, according to the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge David C. Nye. Pope pleaded guilty to the charge last June.
According to a news release for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Pope entered the home of a Lewiston couple on Nov. 5, 2019, while they were away on vacation. During the burglary, Pope stole 12 firearms and coins. A day later, Lewiston Police Department detectives arrested Pope after identifying him as one of the burglars. Pope admitted to entering the home, stealing guns and coins, and helped officers recover the firearms.
At the time of the burglary, Pope was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2015 conviction for possession of a controlled substance in Nez Perce County.