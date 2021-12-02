The Lewiston man who severely injured a 10-year-old boy with his vehicle in April will spend at least the next six months in prison while he receives intensive treatment and counseling for alcohol abuse.
Second District Judge Jeff Brudie followed the recommendation in a binding plea agreement at the Wednesday sentencing for Kheten J. Brown, 21, by imposing an underlying sentence of 3-7 years in prison. Brudie also retained jurisdiction in the case, meaning Brown would undergo a period of rehabilitation during his first six months to a year behind bars, after which time a judge could release him on probation if there is sufficient progress.
Defense attorney Brandie Rouse argued for probation and community-based treatment for Brown, but Brudie said there needed to be an element of punishment in the sentence. Once he is released, Brown’s driver’s license will be suspended and he could be ordered to pay an undetermined amount of restitution to the family of victim Phillip Spataro.
Brown originally faced a charge of felony DUI and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death. He was also charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain vehicle insurance and driving without privileges, all misdemeanors, but prosecutors dropped all other charges in exchange for his guilty plea in August to a single felony charge of aggravated DUI.
According to court documents, Brown told officers with the Lewiston Police Department he was driving about 25 mph over the posted speed limit on Eighth Avenue Boulevard in Lewiston when he saw 10-year-old Phillip Spataro on a green bike, and his father, Christopher Spataro, crossing the street.
After Brown struck the father and son, the boy was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and later to Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital at Spokane for treatment of a fractured skull. His father did not require medical treatment. Phillip Spataro has since returned home and is recovering.
Brown has been free on bond pending sentencing, but will have to report to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office on Friday to be taken into custody by the Idaho Department of Correction.