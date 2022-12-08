A Lewiston man was sentenced after pleading guilty to three counts of possessing sexually exploitative material of a child.

Last week, 2nd District Judge Mark Monson sentenced 20-year-old Gabriel R. Clifton, of Lewiston, to serve 3-10 years by the Idaho State Board of Correction but that sentence was suspended and Clifton will enroll in treatment. Clifton will serve 45 days at the Nez Perce County Jail as well as 30 days discretionary. He also will be on probation for 10 years, comply with the terms of the sex offender agreement of supervision and pay $1,636.50 in fees.

Tags

Recommended for you