A Lewiston man was sentenced after pleading guilty to three counts of possessing sexually exploitative material of a child.
Last week, 2nd District Judge Mark Monson sentenced 20-year-old Gabriel R. Clifton, of Lewiston, to serve 3-10 years by the Idaho State Board of Correction but that sentence was suspended and Clifton will enroll in treatment. Clifton will serve 45 days at the Nez Perce County Jail as well as 30 days discretionary. He also will be on probation for 10 years, comply with the terms of the sex offender agreement of supervision and pay $1,636.50 in fees.
If Clifton violates any of the terms of his probation, the full sentence will be imposed.
According to the probable cause, Clifton was arrested in May following an investigation that included the Moscow Police Department, Idaho Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children, Idaho State Police and Nez Perce County Sheriff.
An investigator followed a tip from Nov. 10, 2021, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Kik user had material containing sexual exploitative content of children engaging in sex acts with adults on Sept. 5, 2021.
According to the probable cause, the material was traced to Clifton at his residence in Lewiston where he accessed five videos. He was contacted by law enforcement following a search warrant in April.
Clifton, who pleaded guilty in September, told officers at the time of his arrest that the material was his but he had deleted it. According to the probable cause, he told officers, “I knew it was illegal and wrong” and “I have a problem.” He said that he has physical and sexual trauma as a child from being groomed at age 12 from chat rooms on a website, which lead to his addiction.