Ray W. Parmer, the 37-year-old Lewiston man who pleaded guilty to felony sexual battery of a 17-year-old girl, will spend six months in the Nez Perce County jail as part of a sentence handed down Wednesday.
Second District Judge Jeff M. Brudie imposed prison time of three to 10 years for the October 2020 incident at a residence in the county, but suspended that sentence in lieu of seven years probation. A presentence investigation recommended probation, but Brudie said Parmer needed some jail time as punishment for the long-term harm he inflicted on his victim.
Parmer apologized at his sentencing hearing and said his behavior was “way out of character.” Brudie told him that to be successful on probation, Parmer will have to address his substance abuse issues, which likely contributed to the behavior that led to the felony charge.