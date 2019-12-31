A Lewiston man who led law enforcement officers on a short chase in North Lewiston in November was sentenced to prison Monday morning.
Nez Perce County 2nd District Court Judge Jeff Brudie sentenced Steven J. Maltman, 27, to two to eight years in prison for felony eluding police and two to five years in prison for felony grand theft by depriving the owner of property. The sentences are to run concurrently, Brudie said.
Maltman accepted a plea deal Dec. 20 where he pleaded guilty to eluding and grand theft in exchange for prosecutors dropping felony unlawful possession of a firearm and felony unlawful entry, as well as misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor driving without privileges.
Maltman, driving a green Honda Accord, failed to stop for a Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputy Nov. 19 for not having taillights near the intersection of Fifth Avenue North and 18th Street North. Maltman then led the deputy on a short pursuit in North Lewiston, exceeding 50 mph in a 25 mph zone, court documents said.
Maltman pulled the car into a driveway on the 2000 block of Third Avenue North where he and a passenger exited the vehicle and started to flee. Maltman climbed a fence while the passenger, Kalob M. Barnes, 28, of Lewiston, surrendered to law enforcement after attempting to climb the fence, court documents said. Another deputy and officers from the Lewiston Police Department and Idaho State Police arrived on scene to assist, court documents said.
The owner of the green Honda Accord, Jacob Bremer, arrived to inform officers he was in the process of selling the car to Maltman, but had not actually sold the car to him yet, court documents said.
A group of people approached the officers to tell them a man was seen sneaking across the parking lot, entering a room, slamming the door and turning out the lights at Evergreen Motel, court documents said.
Officers contacted the manager and the leaseholder for the room. Buffy Speaks, who rented the room, gave officers the keys to the room so they could enter, court documents said.
A bike blocked the entrance as officers unlocked the door. The bottom panel of the door was kicked out, and officers entered the room to find a man and a woman lying on the bed. The man refused to comply with the officer’s commands, so officers ripped the blanket off of him and eventually arrested Maltman, court documents said.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.