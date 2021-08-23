According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Luke A. Schwartz, 22, of Ferdinand, was driving north at 1:04 p.m. on State Highway 7 in a 1998 Dodge Dakota pickup truck when he cut through the blind corner into the oncoming lane of travel.
Thomas H. Denham, of Lewiston, was riding south on a black 2007 KTM motorcycle when he was struck by Schwartz’s vehicle. Schwartz was wearing a seat belt; Denham was wearing a helmet and protective riding gear. Denham was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital and later transferred to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The highway was partially blocked for about four hours. The investigation is continuing, the state police said.