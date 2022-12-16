A Lewiston man received a withheld judgment in his felony aggravated battery case involving an incident outside of Boomtown.

Hunter E. Jones was sentenced Thursday by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Gaskill sentenced Jones to serve 10 days of jail time that can be served on the weekends as well as 30 days discretionary. He also ordered a $500 fine along with $70 to be paid to the victim and $650 to go to the Victim Crime Fund. Jones will also have three years of probation. The withheld judgment status means that if Jones completes his sentence he can ask the court to dismiss the case, but if his probation is violated he can be resentenced.

