A 2nd District Judge granted a 73-year-old Lewiston man a withheld judgment and imposed seven years of probation Thursday after his guilty plea in September to a charge of possessing child pornography.
Forrest M. Chapman initially faced 10 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a child for allegedly possessing the illegal material. Prosecutors dropped nine charges as part of a binding plea agreement. The withheld judgment means the case would ultimately be dismissed if Chapman successfully completes probation. Chapman also has to forfeit any electronic devices he used to commit the crime.
According to court documents, police traced an image of child pornography back to an internet address leased to Chapman’s Lewiston home in November 2020. Devices seized during a subsequent search of the residence allegedly yielded more images and videos of children being sexually exploited.
“I’m extremely sorry for what I’ve done and the hurt I’ve brought my wife,” Chapman told Judge Jay Gaskill via Zoom from the office of his attorney, Rick Cuddihy. “That door has closed behind me. It will never happen again.”
Chapman will have to register as a sex offender as part of the terms of his supervised probation.