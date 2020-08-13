A Lewiston man has pleaded guilty to rape in 2nd District Court in Lewiston.
Ricardo “Rick” Ramos, 31, who was a Canter’s Inn cab driver at the time, was charged with rape and forcible sexual penetration by use of foreign object in March. On Tuesday, Judge Jay Gaskill accepted Ramos’ plea of guilty for the rape charge.
Ramos was charged with raping a woman who came to his residence to charge a cellphone so she could call her husband for a ride home in March, court records said.
The rape occurred at Ramos’ residence on the 3400 block of 11th Street B in Lewiston between 2:20 and 8:30 a.m. March 5. The woman did not remember the entire night, but remembered waking up with Ramos on top of her, court records said.
Gaskill ordered a presentence report be prepared by Oct. 8 and a psychosexual analysis be prepared by Oct. 1. Sentencing is set for Oct. 15 in the case.
The maximum penalty for rape in Idaho is up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine. Rape also carries a minimum sentence of one year in jail in Idaho.