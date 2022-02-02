A 64-year-old Lewiston man will spend at least six years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to several felonies related to sexual videos he took of an underage girl last year.
George R. Davis, pleaded guilty in Nez Perce County District Court to five charges, including sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16. Davis will serve 6-25 years on that charge if Judge Mark Monson accepts a binding plea agreement at an April 6 sentencing hearing. Victims will be able to submit or make impact statements at the hearing.
Davis also pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing sexually exploitative material and one count of producing sexually exploitative material. Pending acceptance of the plea agreement, he would serve 0-5 years on those charges. The sentences would be served consecutively, resulting in a total sentence of 6-30 years. Davis has been in custody at the Nez Perce County jail on a $100,000 bond since his arrest in November.
Prosecutors are also asking Monson to impose a monetary civil penalty against Davis that would be paid to the victim. Monson ordered a presentence investigation and a psychosexual investigation, which will give him more background information on Davis before sentencing. Davis will have to register as a sex offender, and a no-contact order between him and the victim will remain in place.
Davis originally faced 24 felony charges in the case, most of them related to his possession of sexually exploitative material. The prosecution agreed to dismiss the remaining charges in return for his guilty pleas Tuesday. He faced a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison if he had been convicted on those counts.