A Lewiston man already facing six felony charges had two more counts, for grand theft and a burglary, added on Monday.
Nicholas J.S. Aeschliman, 23, of Lewiston, was arraigned by video on the three new felonies Monday in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans kept a $25,000 bond in place Monday afternoon.
The new grand theft charges allege that Aeschliman knowingly possessed a stolen Dell computer and a credit card. The burglary charge alleges Aeschliman entered a vehicle on Jan. 16 or 17 to commit theft, court documents said.
Aeschliman, if convicted, faces up to 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine on each felony grand theft charge. The burglary charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, Evans said.
Last week, Aeschliman was charged with three counts of grand theft and three counts of acquiring a financial transaction card with intent to defraud, all felonies. Preliminary hearing on the felony charges was set for Feb. 5.