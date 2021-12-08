A 30-year-old Lewiston man who was involved in a three-vehicle wreck Monday evening was listed in critical condition at a Spokane hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Joshua Estes was initially taken to St. Joseph Region Medical Center with life-threatening injuries Monday night after a wreck on Bryden Canyon Road near the Southway Bridge in Lewiston. Estes was transfered to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, where a spokeswoman said he was listed in critical condition.
Christina Erb, 40, of Asotin, was in one of the other vehicles involved in the collision and was taken to St. Joe’s. She has been treated and released, a nursing supervisor at the Lewiston hospital said Tuesday.
The third person involved in the wreck, Adiranna Comstock, 20, of Juliaetta, was taken by private vehicle to Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston with minor injuries.