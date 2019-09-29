Officers from three law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a 29-year-old Lewiston man Friday night after he allegedly fled from an attempt to pull him over for speeding.
A deputy from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office attempted the traffic stop on a pickup truck driven by Johnathan Kinney at 11:14 p.m. in the 2300 block of Grelle Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards, according to a news release from the office. Kinney didn’t stop and continued westbound on Grelle before turning north onto 15th Street. The vehicle stopped at a residence in the 3500 block of 15th Street after crashing into a parked vehicle there.
Kinney went into the residence, according to the news release, while officers from the Idaho State Police, Lewiston Police Department and the sheriff’s office arrived. They were able to take Kinney into custody before taking him to jail for investigation of multiple charges.