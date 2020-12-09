MOSCOW — A 24-year-old Lewiston man involved in an August robbery on the University of Idaho campus pleaded guilty to felony principal to aggravated assault Tuesday in Latah County District Court in Moscow.
The guilty plea was pursuant to a Rule 11 plea agreement, which calls for withheld judgment, three years of probation and jail time, Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings said.
Jennings said Christopher Couch, who is not in custody, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 21, at which time Latah County 2nd District Court Judge John Judge can accept or reject the plea agreement. She said the prosecution and defense will argue for jail time length.
The maximum prison time for felony principal to aggravated assault is five years in Idaho.
Couch; Tyreke Adler-Nowoj, 19, of Clarkston; and Immanuael Jackson, 19, of Clarkston, were each charged for allegedly assisting Samuel Plummer, 18, of Moscow, in robbing a man of $60 in the early morning hours of Aug. 29 on the 500 block of University Avenue in Moscow
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim said three males — Adler-Nowoj, Jackson and Plummer — approached him and one of them told him they had something to ask him or show him so they walked to a parking lot where the three men “formed a side-by-side line” in front of the victim.
The victim said the man in the middle, later identified as Plummer, removed a handgun from his waistband and pointed the pistol upward toward the victim’s head. Plummer demanded the victim give him his wallet, the victim said.
The victim gave Plummer the cash from his wallet and the three men ran from the area to a vehicle and sped away, the affidavit said.
Jennings said Couch was the driver of the vehicle and the owner of the gun Plummer used.
Adler-Nowoj is scheduled for a status conference Dec. 17 in front of Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall. Jackson is set for a change of plea Dec. 14 in front of Judge.
Plummer pleaded guilty to felony robbery and was sentenced pursuant to a Rule 11 plea agreement to 15 years in prison, including five years fixed, Oct. 14.
Judge retained jurisdiction for one year. If Plummer successfully completes the rider program, which is an intensive programming and education program in an Idaho Department of Correction facility, Plummer will then enter a one-year inpatient program. If successful in that program, he will be placed on probation for 15 years.