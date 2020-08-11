A Lewiston man sustained serious injuries in a wreck between his motorcycle and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 21st Street and Tammany Creek Road at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Bror Borjesson, 41, was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center by ambulance after he was trapped underneath the Bronco as a result of the wreck. Bystanders helped get Borjesson out from under the vehicle, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Lucas K. Martin said.
Sarah Boesen, 51, of Lewiston was driving her 1989 Ford Bronco east on Tammany Creek Road and turned left onto 21st Street when Borjesson, also traveling east at a high rate of speed, attempted to pass the Bronco as it turned, Martin said.
The sheriff’s office is asking any witness of the crash to call (208) 799-3131, extension 1, and ask for Deputy Wendy King.
Idaho State Police assisted Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies investigate the accident on the scene. During that time, 21st Street was closed to traffic for two hours between Hemlock Avenue and Tammany Creek Road.