A Lewiston man was sentenced Wednesday to pay almost $485 and serve two years of probation for smashing a jail sprinkler and flooding the cell he was housed in.
Allen D. Grogan, 30, pleaded guilty to felony injury to a jail. Grogan was originally incarcerated in the Nez Perce County Jail for alleged methamphetamine possession in late February. The drug charge was dismissed pursuant to a plea agreement.
Nez Perce County 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie withheld judgment and placed Grogan on probation, meaning if Grogan successfully completes the probation term, the charge could be dismissed. Grogan had no prior felony convictions before this charge and spent about five months in jail before being sentenced.
Grogan was the sole occupant of his cell when he smashed a ceiling-mounted sprinkler that then flooded his cell and spilled into a cell block, leaking water into five other cells on the same floor. No injuries were reported, but the water damaged a mattress and the sprinkler was destroyed, resulting in a bill of $484.96 to replace or repair.
A presentence investigator recommended Grogan be admitted to a specialty court, such as drug court, where defendants undergo rigorous supervision and treatment for substance use. Brudie opted to sentence Grogan to the probation term, given Grogan’s limited criminal history.
Grogan thanked Brudie and said he intends to enroll in school.
