The 28-year-old Lewiston man who pleaded guilty in October to sexual battery of a minor child will spend at least four years in prison after a judge accepted a binding plea agreement Thursday.
Judge Jay Gaskill imposed a sentence of 4-15 years in prison for Samuel J. McConnell Jr. at a sentencing hearing. Gaskill also gave McConnell credit for 228 days he has already served in the county jail and ordered that he pay restitution, court costs and reimburse the county public defender fund.
According to court documents, proseuctors initially chaged McConnell with rape stemming from a sexual encounter with a girl under the age of 16 in late 2020. They subsequently reduced the charge to sexual battery as part of the plea agreement.
Law enforcement questioned McConnell after they executed a search warrant earlier in 2021 and discovered Facebook Messenger conversations between him and the girl indicating a sexual relationship, according to court documents. He didn’t deny the encounter during the questioning.