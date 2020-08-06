The man who robbed the Liberty Mart convenience store on Thain Road in April was sentenced to five years in prison in 2nd District Court in Lewiston on Wednesday.
Cheyenne C. Swift, 30, of Lewiston, was sentenced to two to five years in prison by Judge Jeff Brudie on Wednesday. Brudie retains jurisdiction in the case for 365 days, after which Swift will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence. Swift was also ordered to pay $245.50 in fines and fees.
Swift pleaded guilty to the robbery in June. The sentence was the minimum sentence for robbery in Idaho, which carries a maximum sentence of up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Swift brandished a black handgun and demanded money from the cashier, Jacob Mellick, who handed over $400 to $500. Before Swift pulled out the gun and pointed it at Mellick, he said, “I need money.” After Mellick said he didn’t have any money, Swift pulled the gun and asked if he had any money now.
Swift also grabbed a bottle of Johnny Bootlegger Juice Joint Watermelon malt beverage on his way out of the store.
He was later apprehended about 20 minutes later by Nez Perce Tribal Police on McAtty Road in Lapwai.