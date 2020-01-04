A Lewiston man who pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old victim received a suspended prison sentence of three to 15 years, 15 years probation and will serve 90 days in the county jail, with the possibility of a work release.
Under the terms of the probation handed down by Judge Jay Gaskill in Nez Perce County 2nd District Court, Matthew C. Culletto, 22, can’t consume alcohol for the next 15 years, nor be with women younger than 18 without supervision, and can’t contact the victim through any means. Culletto was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and restitution in the amount of $1,143.73 to the Crime Victims Fund.
“I’ve struggled with this case,” Gaskill said before sentencing Culletto on Thursday afternoon. “(There’s) no easing the things that have been done.”
Gaskill noted Culletto had no major criminal problems in the past and he has good support from his family.
“I think it is a terrible breach of faith given your relationship with youth in the past,” Gaskill said. “It approaches a teacher-student situation. I hope you understand the consequences of one night’s act.”
Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman was disappointed in the sentence.
“We are obviously disappointed by the sentence in this case,” Coleman said. “But we will continue to work hard to make sure that sex offenses are taken seriously by the courts. We really appreciate the hard work of Detective Sgt. Jason Leavitt and the strength and bravery shown by the victim throughout the proceedings.”
Culletto’s attorney, Anthony Christopher Anegon, asked that his client only receive probation Thursday before the sentence was announced.
“He knows what he did was wrong here,” Anegon said. “He pled guilty, he takes responsibility, he’s respectful, courteous and a nice young man.”
Culletto drove the victim to his home on the 300 block of Silcott Street in Lewiston after an NAIA World Series game May 24. Culletto served the 14-year-old victim Captain Morgan rum while they played video games, court documents said.
Culletto then got the victim to go into another room with him under the guise of needing to get another video game, court documents said. Culletto then had nonconsensual sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old victim, and “became angry with her and called her derogatory names” because she was “not into the sexual act,” court documents said.
“This has destroyed her life,” Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor April Smith said Thursday while asking the court to consider five to 25 years in prison in its sentence. “She is experiencing things a 14-year-old should never have to go through. These are situations she should never have been put in.”
“I would like to apologize for all the trouble I’ve caused,” Culletto said in court Thursday. “Trust that I feel terrible, I don’t ever want to be in this situation again. I’ve learned from my mistake and hope to move forward.”
“It doesn’t end today,” Smith said. “She will continue to deal with this throughout her life. Her trust in social situations will affect her for the rest of her life because of the defendant. He knew how young she was. He preyed upon her.”
“I’m hoping this was an isolated, stupid mistake,” Gaskill said after announcing the sentence, reminding Culletto to abide by the terms of the probation or he would be “looking at prison.”
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.