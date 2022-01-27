The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Lewiston man near Red Wolf Crossing Bridge in Clarkston on Tuesday night after a traffic stop allegedly led to the discovery of methamphetamine and stolen property.
According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Randy A. Skalicky for a licensing violation when one deputy recognized that the vehicle allegedly matched the description of one involved in an attempted burglary last week in Uniontown.
Skalicky admitted to his involvement in that incident, according to Myers, and also told a deputy that he has drug addiction issues that lead him to steal. He later gave deputies permission to search his vehicle, resulting in the alleged discovery of a small quantity of packaged methamphetamine and numerous items of stolen property.
Deputies were allegedly able to confirm that several of the items located were from recent burglaries in the Clarkston area. Some of the items were reportedly taken from local government buildings just a few days earlier, Myers said. Skalicky later allegedly told deputies that he had additional property back in his hotel room from burglaries in the Lewiston area. Officers from the Lewiston Police Department are investigating that possibility.
Skalicky was booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of stolen property, attempted third-degree theft, possession of a fictitious license plate and driving with a suspended license. He has several prior convictions in Idaho for property and narcotics crimes, and also has a felony possession of a controlled substance case pending in Nez Perce County.