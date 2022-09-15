Robert D. Charpentier was given a four-year fixed sentence Wednesday by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson for setting fire to a Lewiston home in April.
At the Nez Perce County Courthouse, the 62-year-old Lewiston man entered into a plea agreement Sept. 6 by pleading guilty to first-degree arson and his additional sentencing enhancement was removed. The sentencing enhancement could have resulted in a maximum sentence of life in prison.
The prosecution, represented by deputy prosecutor Jazz Patzer, and the defense, represented by attorney Payden Ard, both recommended the four-year sentencing, which Monson agreed to.
Patzer also waived restitution and there was no victim impact statement because the victim in the case didn’t respond. However, Charpentier will have to pay a $245.50 fee.
Charpentier was arrested April 11 following a structure fire April 10 at 1511 Sixth Ave.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the home was unoccupied and some homeless individuals had been squatting at the residence. It also stated that Charpentier admitted to starting the fire and showed detectives where it was started. That information matched evidence investigators found at the scene.
According to the affidavit, Charpentier told law enforcement that he wanted firefighters to make a mess of the home so a homeless woman couldn’t return to stay there because he believed she was stealing from him.