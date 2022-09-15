Robert D. Charpentier was given a four-year fixed sentence Wednesday by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson for setting fire to a Lewiston home in April.

At the Nez Perce County Courthouse, the 62-year-old Lewiston man entered into a plea agreement Sept. 6 by pleading guilty to first-degree arson and his additional sentencing enhancement was removed. The sentencing enhancement could have resulted in a maximum sentence of life in prison.

