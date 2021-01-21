A 44-year-old Lewiston resident was flown to an area hospital Tuesday afternoon following a snowmobile accident near Cloverland Sno-Park, 25 miles southwest of Asotin.
The injured man, whose name was not released, reportedly hit a stump or tree, which propelled him over the front of the snowmobile and broke his helmet. He and a friend, who was also at the scene, were able to call for help with a cellphone.
Chad Johnson, a former Asotin County search and rescue volunteer and longtime resident of the area, assisted with the rescue, along with three Lewiston paramedics and Sgt. Cory Kingsbury of the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said the snowmobiler was flown by Life Flight to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with head injuries, hip pain and other non-life-threatening injuries. No information on his condition was available Wednesday.