A Lewiston man is charged with two felonies after he allegedly resisted arrest by fighting two police officers.
The incident took place in a residence where a juvenile was found who has an active no-contact order and civil protection order in place against the man.
Nathan F. Tannahill, 21, was charged with first-degree stalking and battery upon certain personnel, both felonies. The stalking charge alleges Tannahill committed the felony between March 27 and April 4. The battery on a police officer is alleged to have occurred at 5:16 p.m. Saturday. He was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Tannahill faces a minimum one-year prison sentence and a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine if he is convicted on the stalking charge. The maximum penalty for battery on a police officer in Idaho is five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Lewiston police were called to a residence on the 2700 block of Eighth Avenue in Lewiston for a citizen dispute. When police arrived, they were told by a woman that a juvenile was in the home. Officers asked Tannahill about the whereabouts of the juvenile, because of the no-contact order and civil protection order in place against Tannahill, court records said.
Tannahill allegedly told police the juvenile was not in his room and they could look. Police found the juvenile in his room hiding in a closet. Officers asked Tannahill to place his hands behind his back for cuffs, because of previous encounters with Tannahill in which “he escalates quickly and can become very hostile,” court records said.
Tannahill allegedly pulled his arms away from the officers as they attempted to cuff him and he swung his left fist at an officer. Officers took Tannahill to the floor, but Tannahill allegedly struck an officer more than once with his left arm and elbow, court records said.
An officer allegedly punched Tannahill in the head three times and Tannahill said, “My hands are behind my back, I’m done,” court records said. Medics were called to check a head wound on Tannahill and he was cleared to be taken to jail, court records said.
Tannahill was also arrested March 27 for felony stalking and bonded out of Nez Perce County Jail on a $7,500 bond, court records said. Tannahill is currently on misdemeanor probation for DUI, court records said.
Tannahill was also cited March 28 and formally charged March 31 for misdemeanor violation of a civil protection order March 21.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set bond in the case at $50,000. Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for April 15.
