A Lewiston man was charged with attempted strangulation, domestic battery in the presence of a child and injury to a child from a fight that allegedly occurred at a residence on the 600 block of Linden Avenue this week.
Two of the three felonies Ramon S. Rios, 54, faces stem from allegedly punching and choking the victim on Tuesday, court documents said. Felony injury to a child stems from Rios allegedly smoking methamphetamine in the presence of a 2-year-old child the same day.
Methamphetamine residue and marijuana were found at the scene. Rios admitted to smoking methamphetamine and being high when he was taken from the scene to the Nez Perce County Jail, court documents said.
Rios did not believe smoking methamphetamine in front of a child was a crime, court documents said.
Rios faces 15 years in prison on the attempted strangulation charge, 20 years in prison on the domestic violence in the presence of a child count, and 10 years in prison on the injury to a child charge.