A Lewiston man is charged with felony grand theft and burglary after Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies say he broke into his former boss’s home in Peck and stole $4,610 worth of stuff.
Raymond R. Fisher, 35, was arraigned by video on the felony charges in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon, where Judge Michelle Evans removed the $5,000 arrest warrant bond and released him on his own recognizance with pretrial conditions.
Deputies say Fisher broke into Nick Lauby’s Peck residence at 205 N. Main St. through a kitchen window June 22. Fisher had recently been fired by Lauby.
Fisher was taken to the Peck property by Jessica Coleman, according to court records. Fisher told her he used to live there and wanted to retrieve his property. Coleman believed him until she found out the items Fisher left with her were stolen, and she returned them to Lauby, court records said.
The items stolen from Lauby’s property include a laptop computer, 25 Xbox video games, a hand-carved globe, a Fenick fly rod, two Daiwa Quantum rods and reels, two Infinity Q45 keys and a Barret Wildcat crossbow.
Lauby later met Fisher in Portland and took multiple items out of Fisher’s pickup truck as a Portland police officer stood by, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for grand theft is 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for burglary is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 2.