A Lewiston man faces three life sentences and an additional seven years in prison plus $40,000 in fines for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant on three separate occasions this summer, court documents said.
David L. Couie, 56, was charged with three felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and one count of possession of methamphetamine Nov. 22.
Idaho State Police and Lewiston police used a confidential informant to make three controlled buys of methamphetamine from Couie at his residence at 230 Shelter Road in July, August and early September, court documents said.
Couie admitted to possessing methamphetamine when police contacted him Sept. 26. Police seized more than 3 grams of crystal meth from Couie, court documents said.
On Wednesday, Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing for Couie for Dec. 26.