A Lewiston man could face up to life in prison after being charged in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court with rape, sodomy and stalking Friday.
Aaron B. Lougee, 37, was arrested on the felony charges Thursday while already in custody for allegedly placing a hoax destructive device at the home of his mother.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Lougee and the alleged victim were having consensual sex in February when he became tense and started calling her profane names. The sex turned rough and the victim began crying and screaming for him to stop.
The next day, the two exchanged a series of text messages in which Lougee claimed to have no memory of the encounter. They stopped seeing each other some weeks later, at which point the alleged victim said Lougee began stalking her. The alleged behavior included frequently driving by her home while revving his engine or honking, watching her with binoculars, telling her that he was watching her home at night and once sitting below her window “listening to her” while she slept. In one encounter between Lougee and the woman in front of her home, he allegedly had a .38-caliber, semi-automatic pistol.
The woman told police his behavior was disturbing to her and scaring her children.
Lewiston police interviewed Lougee about the alleged rape and stalking Thursday morning at the Nez Perce County jail.
Lougee was first arrested Wednesday night after his mother reported finding what appeared to be an explosive device. He was changed with placing the device Thursday. Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set bond at $5,000 in that case, based on Lougee’s mother, Susan Lougee, saying she did not fear her son. He claimed to have set the device in an attempt to scare would-be burglars.
On Friday, prosecutor Joey Parker asked for Lougee’s bond in the rape case to be set at $75,000. She noted Lougee possesses firearms and said police believe he has threatened to commit “suicide by cop” and has been behaving in “a paranoid manner.”
Lougee asked Ramalingam for a lower bond and said his statements and social media posts cited by police and Parker were “hearsay and taken out of context.”
The judge set bond at $75,000 and ordered Lougee to have no contact with the alleged victim if he is able to bond out.
A preliminary hearing will be held July 14.
