A Lewiston man faces up to life in prison if he is convicted of burglary because of a persistent violator sentencing enhancement tacked on by Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Reisenauer.
Gary S. Walter, 53, faces up to 10 years and a $50,000 fine if convicted of burglary, but with the sentence enhancement he could face up to life in prison and a $25,000 fine on the charges.
The persistent violator enhancement was added because of Walter being convicted of burglary in Nez Perce County in February 2018, possession of a stolen vehicle in Whitman County in October 2014, burglary in Bonner County in November 2006 and grand theft in Bingham County in June 2000, court records said.
Reisenauer told the court that Walter also had felony theft-type convictions in Nevada and Utah as well.
Lewiston police allege they caught Walter in the middle of a burglary of a shop on a residential property on the 1500 block of Cedar Avenue on Saturday in Lewiston.
During the investigation, a chain saw belonging to the victim was found on the other side of the victim’s fence in a neighbor’s yard, which police allege Walter had placed there to take later, court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set bond at $10,000.
Ramlingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for March 11.