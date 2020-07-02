A Lewiston man could face up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine if he is convicted on felony domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine charges filed Wednesday in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court.
Kyle W. Mercer, 32, faces the enhanced sentence because of three prior drug felony convictions in 2015, 2017 and 2018 in Clearwater and Idaho counties.
Mercer was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Wednesday afternoon by Judge Karin Seubert.
Seubert set a $15,000 bond in the case and signed a no-contact order forbidding contact between Mercer and the alleged victim.
Idaho State Police say a woman said that she and Mercer “were at the casino when Mercer became very angry because he lost all of his money gambling.” The two had been “arguing about Mercer possibly being with other women.” The two were in the parking lot in a parked vehicle when “Mercer ‘backhanded’ her and struck her in the right ear,” court records said.
Police say the woman said she hit Mercer, giving him “a bloody lip.” Police say Mercer is responsible for a large bruise on the woman’s arm when he grabbed her, which left an apple-size bruise on her left bicep, court records said.
After arresting Mercer, ISP found marijuana pills, several individually packaged bags containing white crystal residue, a weight scale with white crystal residue, glass pipe with white and black burnt residue and a pill bottle with baggies that contained a white crystal residue, which is believed to be methamphetamine, during an inventory of the vehicle, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho without the sentence enhancement for domestic battery is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The maximum penalty in Idaho without the sentence enhancement for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) is seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for July 15 and an alternate preliminary hearing date for July 17.
