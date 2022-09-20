A 37-year-old Lewiston man was charged with grand theft for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle from Oregon.

Keith A. Sarbacher was charged with felony grand theft for allegedly stealing a 2018 Dodge Challenger from a car dealership in Island City, Ore. The vehicle’s value was about $38,000. Sarbacher’s bail was set at $100,000 and his preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 28, according to court documents.

Tags

Recommended for you