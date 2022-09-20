A 37-year-old Lewiston man was charged with grand theft for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle from Oregon.
Keith A. Sarbacher was charged with felony grand theft for allegedly stealing a 2018 Dodge Challenger from a car dealership in Island City, Ore. The vehicle’s value was about $38,000. Sarbacher’s bail was set at $100,000 and his preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 28, according to court documents.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 400 block of 17th Street regarding the location of a stolen vehicle reported by Sirius XM Telematics, which had pinged the location. Dispatch confirmed with the Union County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon that the vehicle was stolen Wednesday.
According to the affidavit, officers located the alleged stolen vehicle parked at the south side of the home. Officers contacted the homeowner, who said Sarbacher was currently inside the residence.
Officers and detectives were familiar with Sarbacher from other investigations and it was known that he had been uncooperative with law enforcement. The homeowner gave consent for officers to come inside, however, they decided to give commands through the front door of the home. After 45 minutes of giving Sarbacher verbal commands, he exited the home and was detained, according to the affidavit.
Sarbacher had his lawyer present and didn’t speak with law enforcement. The homeowner told detectives that Sarbacher arrived at the residence around 1 a.m. driving the Dodge Challenger. Sarbacher allegedly said that “someone named Dave had asked him to hang onto the car for a few days,” according to the probable cause affidavit. The homeowner gave officers the keys to the vehicle, which were allegedly inside the home.
The homeowner also alleged that after Sarbacher arrived at the residence, he left with another male. A short time later, Sarbacher allegedly returned towing a 1940s-era Jeep. Detectives were familiar with the Jeep because of a homicide investigation and concluded it belonged to the deceased victim, Kenneth Morrison. Detectives are following up on the status of the Jeep, according to the probable cause affidavit. Kenneth Morrison’s ex-wife, Kay Morrison, and daughter, Kimberly Morrison, have been charged with first-degree murder for his death.