A Lewiston man has been charged with felony malicious injury to property in an incident from March where the man allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend’s Mercedes SUV twice with his pickup truck, causing more than $6,100 in damage.
Scott O. Lindell, 48, who was arrested on a warrant issued June 17, was arraigned by video Monday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam released Lindell on his own recognizance in the case.
Lewiston police responded to the 500 block of Bryden Drive in Lewiston on March 12 and talked to Lindell’s ex-girlfriend, Krystin Hall, who said Lindell had called her nine times before she answered the phone to learn he wanted her to put his pickup on her insurance. “She told him no and that he could talk to his new girlfriend about it,” court records said.
Hall and Lindell got into an argument in person about the insurance situation at the residence of Christy Harding. After the argument, Lindell hit the back of Hall’s Mercedes SUV with his pickup and then turned his pickup around and backed into her vehicle again before driving off, court records said.
The back of the vehicle had severe dents and the assisted lift on the hatch was broken. Both Hall and Harding told police Lindell damaged Hall’s SUV with his pickup, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony malicious injury to property is five years in prison and a $1,000 fine. Felony malicious injury to property also carries a minimum sentence of one year in prison, if convicted.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for Aug. 5.