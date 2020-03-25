A Lewiston man is charged with felony domestic battery and could face a life sentence if he is convicted on the charge because the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office has tagged him as a persistent violator.
Police allege Jeffery D. Sturman, 35, placed a pillow over the alleged victim’s face and punched her several times during an argument that turned violent Monday morning at Evergreen Motel, on the 2100 block of Third Avenue North in Lewiston, court records said.
The alleged victim injured a finger and said her forehead had a “goose egg” from the punches Sturman allegedly landed. Police did not see swelling on the alleged victim’s forehead when they arrived, but did see her finger was swollen, court records said.
The normal maximum penalty for domestic battery in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Because of four prior convictions in Washington, Sturman was also tagged with the persistent violator sentence enhancement that makes the maximum prison sentence life in prison.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set bond Tuesday afternoon at $5,000.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing for April 1 in the case.