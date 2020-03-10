A Lewiston man faces two felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and destruction of evidence.
If convicted on those charges, Michael E. Todhunter, 47, faces up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine on the possession of methamphetamine charge and up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the destruction of evidence charge.
Todhunter was pulled over by a Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputy for speeding on U.S. Highway 95. He was allegedly driving 77 mph in a 65 mph zone. Todhunter pulled over for the deputy at the Nez Perce Express.
Police allege that during the stop they saw an open can of beer, and Todhunter’s eyes seemed glassy and bloodshot. The deputy asked him to exit the car for a field sobriety test. During the test, police allege they noticed a tube in Todhunter’s pocket that they recognized as a tube that holds marijuana joints, court records said.
Police allege they told Todhunter, who does not have a left arm, to hand over the tube, but instead he removed the cap and held it upside down, emptying a white, crystal substance, court records said.
Police allege they also found a meth pipe in Todhunter’s left pocket. Police collected the crystal substance from the ground and a test revealed it was methamphetamine, court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans released Todhunter on his own recognizance with pretrial release conditions.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for March 18.