A Lewiston man could face up to two life sentences if he is convicted on felony charges of eluding and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Michael B. Fields, also known as Michael B. Cottrell, 33, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and arraigned by video Wednesday on the two felony counts and a sentencing enhancer that increases the maximum penalty on each felony to a life sentence.
Felony eluding normally carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $50,000 fine with a mandatory, one-to-three-year driver’s license suspension. Felony unlawful possession of a firearm normally carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Fields is eligible for the sentence enhancement because he was convicted of three felonies in January 2016, Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Reisenauer said. Fields was convicted of burglary, eluding and aggravated assault.
Police allege that during a suspicious vehicle call Dec. 29, Lewiston police Officer Jon Moyle was dispatched to the 3400 block of Seventh Avenue, where a green 1996 Cadillac Seville was parked bearing a license plate registered to a 2000 Ford Focus owned by Fields.
Officer Josh Arnzen arrived on scene, and while the officers were attempting to locate Fields, a police dispatcher received a report from a caller who refused to be identified that someone shot at a house on the 900 block of Preston Avenue that was Fields’ last known address. Police responded, but found no evidence of shots fired at the house. Police suspected that someone made the alleged fictitious call to get police to move away from the Cadillac, the police report said.
Later, Fields allegedly drove away in the Cadillac, but Arnzen initiated a traffic stop for the alleged invalid license plates. Police allege Fields was positively identified when Arnzen pointed his cruiser’s spotlight on the driver.
Fields allegedly put the Cadillac in reverse and drove through a fence on the 3400 block of Seventh Avenue, causing $3,000 in damage. Fields then allegedly turned west on Airway Avenue and sped away with police in pursuit. At one point, police allege Fields was driving 62 mph in the 25 mph zone. Fields allegedly did not stop at three stop signs, but failed to negotiate the corner at Fourth Street D and Airway Avenue.
Police allege Fields’ vehicle entered a parking lot at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport and came to rest on a curb on the north end of the parking lot. Fields allegedly left the area and police were unable to locate him.
During the search for Fields, police allege they found a backpack that they had previously spotted in the Cadillac when it was parked on Seventh Avenue. Police allege they found a black Hi-Point 9mm handgun in the backpack.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans kept a $50,000 bond in place for Fields on Wednesday afternoon. The bond was originally set by Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam on Dec. 31.
Evans set a preliminary hearing for Fields on Feb. 12.
Fields, who went by the name Cottrell in 2016, was sentenced in 2016 by 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie to three to six years in prison for the burglary charge related to several vehicles on the 200 block of Thain Road in December 2015, but Brudie retained jurisdiction in the case.
Brudie also sentenced Cottrell to 18 months to four years in prison on the aggravated assault and eluding case in 2016, ordering the sentences to run concurrently. The aggravated assault and eluding case arose from an incident in September 2015 in which Cottrell pointed a gun at a man and eluded police in a vehicle and on foot.
