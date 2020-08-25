A Lewiston man is facing felony charges in Whitman County after allegedly almost running over a Whitman County Sheriff’s deputy, eluding police and driving drunk early Sunday morning.
Joseph J. Rodriguez, 20, was in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax on Monday afternoon for a preliminary hearing. Judge Gary Libey set an arraignment for Aug. 28, when Rodriguez will learn the charges against him.
Whitman County Deputy Tyler Langerveld arrested Rodriguez after a high-speed chase that ended in Rodriguez wrecking his vehicle along Wawawai Road. Langerveld had to pull Rodriguez from the wrecked and burning vehicle after the accident, because he refused to get out, according to court records.
Langerveld was called to the Red Wolf Bridge area at 12:06 a.m. Sunday for a possible suicidal man who had allegedly dragged a man with his vehicle. He found Rodriguez parked facing eastbound 30 minutes later near milepost 36 on Wawawai Road. As Langerveld activated his lights, Rodriguez pulled the vehicle onto the road, blocking both lanes. Langerveld positioned his vehicle and exited with his gun drawn, ordering Rodriguez to shut off his vehicle and show the deputy his hands. “No, I can’t do it,” Rodriguez shouted back, according to court records.
Rodriguez continued to yell “no” to Langerveld’s commands, then began driving toward Langerveld, who was pointing his gun at him. Rodriguez swerved into the westbound lane to miss Langerveld and sped away as Langerveld yelled for him to stop, according to court records.
The car chase reached speeds of 90 mph on Wawawai Road. At milepost 31, Rodriguez hit his brakes, and Langerveld saw sparks fly from the bottom of his vehicle. Rodriguez lost control of his vehicle on the westbound shoulder, and it flipped.
Langerveld approached the vehicle to find Rodriguez hanging upside down still in his seat belt. He ordered Rodriguez to exit the vehicle, but he refused.
“I started to get concerned about the amount of smoke and did not want the vehicle to catch fire with him inside,” Langerveld said in his report.
Rodriguez reportedly told Langerveld he wanted to die and that he had been drinking. He was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital, then to the Whitman County Jail. At the hospital, deputies spoke with a former girlfriend of Rodriguez and with another individual who was with Rodriguez when the initial incident occurred. The ex-girlfriend said Rodriguez sent a suicidal text, saying she had 10 minutes to get to his location before he killed himself, according to court records.
She went to the intersection of state routes 128 and 193 with her current boyfriend. Rodriguez made suicidal statements to the pair and said he was “on ‘the highway to hell.’ ” Another friend showed up and attempted to intervene, but Rodriguez drove his vehicle away, and the friend jumped onto it, falling toward the back of the vehicle and holding on as Rodriguez drove westbound on State Route 193.
Deputies booked Rodriguez in jail on eluding, assault and DUI charges.
Libey set a $100,000 bond in the case.
Rodriguez is not related to Nez Perce County Sheriff Joe Rodriguez.
