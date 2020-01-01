A Lewiston man faces up to life in prison and a $25,000 fine if he is convicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Michael R. Bolin, 35, is in Nez Perce County Jail on a reduced bond of $5,000.
The charges are related to a Sept. 13 probation and parole home visit to Bolin’s residence on the 400 block of Airway Avenue in Lewiston, where police found methamphetamine, a scale, bongs and other drug paraphernalia, court documents said.
A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 8.