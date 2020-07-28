A Lewiston man is charged with felony attempted strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery in the presence of a child from an incident Friday at about 7:30 p.m. where police allege the man choked a woman in an argument over his drinking.
Isaac P. Sams, 31, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon where Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a $5,000 bond in the case.
Lewiston police say Sams and the woman got into an argument Friday evening after Sams bought a six-pack of beer. The altercation became physical and Sams had the woman in a choke-hold that partially cut off her air supply, according to court records. The woman believed she would have passed out had it been much longer, court records said.
The woman told police she was thrown into a corner table, where her face was slammed against the table. The woman’s sister intervened and Sams left the residence. The woman said Sams has had problems with alcohol in the past and this was not the first time he had become violent, but she did not want Sams to get into trouble, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony attempted strangulation is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The maximum penalty for misdemeanor domestic battery in the presence of a child is one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Ramalingam issued a no-contact order in the case, but there were exceptions made for custody arrangements for a child the two have in common and for financial discussions to be had between Sams and the woman.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing for Aug. 5 in the case.