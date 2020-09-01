A Lewiston man is facing a felony forgery charge for allegedly attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 at the Neighborhood Market on the 1000 block of 17th Street in Lewiston in June.
Austin J.P. Newton, 25, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon where Judge Karin Seubert lowered the bond she previously set in the case to $2,500. On Aug. 18, Seubert set the arrest warrant bond at $5,000.
Lewiston police allege Newton approached store clerk Julie Ellis and asked her to make change for a counterfeit $100 bill. Ellis gave Newton five $20 bills from the register. The bill was described as having “red, Asian symbols printed on one side of them and the bills felt like wax paper,” court records said.
Ellis identified Newton from a photo lineup. His photo was in the lineup because another Lewiston police officer informed Officer Joe Stormes that Newton had also used a counterfeit $100 at Taco Bell in Lewiston in June, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony forgery is 14 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 9.