A Lewiston man faces up to life in prison and a $100,000 fine on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine.
Nicholas D. Jacobson, 46, was arraigned by video Tuesday in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on the drug trafficking charge that alleges he was in possession of 400 grams, about 14 ounces, of methamphetamine on Sept. 26, 2018.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam kept a $30,000 bond in place from an arrest warrant issued Dec. 13. Law enforcement arrested Jacobson on Saturday, court documents said.
This is the second time Jacobson has faced charges for this incident, where methamphetamine was allegedly found along with paraphernalia, but the charges were dropped in October 2019 because it was unclear if Jacobson lived at the residence where the drugs were allegedly found, the police report said.
During a traffic stop of Jacobson on Sept. 25, 2018, Lewiston police allegedly found “recorded money from a controlled buy of methamphetamines,” police had recently conducted, the police report said.
Jacobson’s phone was allegedly receiving text messages during the search that police could partially see. Police believed the messages were people contacting Jacobson to buy drugs, the police report said.
Police sought a search warrant for Jacobson’s residence at the time on the 2300 block of Seventh Avenue in Lewiston, where police allegedly found digital weight scales, unused plastic bags, methamphetamine pipes and methamphetamine, the report said.
Police obtained a new search warrant Oct. 17, 2019, to view a video on a video camera held in evidence that was seized in the 2018 search. The time and date stamp allegedly said Dec. 31, 2011, but the items in the video were allegedly the same items found in the 2018 search. Jacobson was allegedly on the video, as well, according to the supplemental police report.
Police then recorded a new video with the camera Oct. 30, 2019, which allegedly produced a time and date stamp on that video of Jan. 8, 2012, the police report said. Police believe the time and date were never set on the camera.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing for Jan. 29.
