A homeless Lewiston man was arraigned in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Tuesday on a felony grand theft charge for allegedly stealing a motorcycle Monday and on an earlier felony charge for failure to register as a sex offender.
Victor R. Taber, 34, faces up to 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine if he is convicted on the grand theft charge of stealing a Yamaha motorcycle valued at $7,390.
Lewiston Police used their patrol vehicles to block Taber at Fifth Street and Second Avenue as he attempted to elude them on the motorcycle that had been reported stolen. Taber then got off the motorcycle and ran north, throwing an airsoft pistol on the ground as he ran. He was caught shortly after when he tripped off the curb and fell to the ground, court records said.
Taber also faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for failure to register as a sex offender.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a $30,000 bond in the case.
Evans set a preliminary hearing for June 10 in the case.